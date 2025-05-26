Six injured in head-on collision between mini-trucks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A collision between two mini-trucks near Sadhar vegetable market on Monday, left six persons including a motorbike rider injured.

According to Rescue-1122, two Mazda trucks collided with each other from opposite directions near Al-Fateh cold store, Sadhar vegetable market on Jhang road.

As a result, five people were injured. A motorbike rider passing near the vehicles also fell on the road and suffered injuries.

All the injured were rushed to Allied Hospital.

They included Usman, Tayyab, Murtaza, Dilawar, Yousaf and Zeeshan.