Six injured in head-on collision between two vans

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Six passengers were injured in a head-on collision between two speeding van on National Highway, here on Wednesday.

Rescue-1122 said that the accident occurred near Okara bypass where two rashly driven vans collided with each other.

As a result, six passengers, including women, sustained injuries.

On receiving information, Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.