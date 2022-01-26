Six Injured In Head-on Collision Between Two Vans
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 10:24 PM
Six passengers were injured in a head-on collision between two speeding van on National Highway, here on Wednesday
RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Six passengers were injured in a head-on collision between two speeding van on National Highway, here on Wednesday.
Rescue-1122 said that the accident occurred near Okara bypass where two rashly driven vans collided with each other.
As a result, six passengers, including women, sustained injuries.
On receiving information, Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.