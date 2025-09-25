Six Injured In Karachi Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) At least six persons were injured in a traffic mishap that took place near Korangi Road area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Thursday.
According to initial reports, a rashly driven Oil Tanker hit the vehicles, rickshaw, and a motorbike near
Korangi Road area of Karachi.
As a result of the collision, six persons were injured in the incident.
The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for emergency treatment. The police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver of the heavy vehicle.
