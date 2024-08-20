Open Menu

Six Injured In Lower Dir Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Six injured in Lower Dir road accident

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) At least six persons were injured in a road accident that occurred near Timergara area of Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, television channels quoting rescue sources on Tuesday.

According to details, a passenger coach was passing through the Timergara area when it fell into a deep ditch due to slippery of road.

As a result, six persons were injured in the incident. The Rescue team rushed to the site for shifting the injured to nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway.

