Six Injured In Mohmand Firing

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 10:10 PM

Six injured in Mohmand firing

At least six persons were injured in a firing incident that occurred between two groups over land dispute of Yaka Ghund Hafiz Core area of Mohmand district in the jurisdiction of Peshawar division, police reported on Friday

MOHMAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :At least six persons were injured in a firing incident that occurred between two groups over land dispute of Yaka Ghund Hafiz Core area of Mohmand district in the jurisdiction of Peshawar division, police reported on Friday.

According to details, two groups having old enmity over property dispute opened firing early morning today.

As a result of cross firing, six persons got bullet injuries. The five injured were identified as Toqa Khan, Zaman, Khesta, Umer and Saeed while the sixth was unidentified.

The three seriously injured were shifted to Peshawar hospital for treatment.

Shabqadar police have registered the case for further investigation.

