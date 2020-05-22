UrduPoint.com
Six Injured In Occupied Kashmir Road Accident

Fri 22nd May 2020 | 10:56 PM

Six injured in occupied Kashmir road accident

At least six persons were injured after a vehicle they were traveling met an accident that took place in Buthoo village of the occupied north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday Morning, says a report reaching here Friday evening from across the line of control

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) : At least six persons were injured after a vehicle they were traveling met an accident that took place in Buthoo village of the occupied north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday Morning, says a report reaching here Friday evening from across the line of control.

Report said that a passenger vehicle was on its way to Bandipora to Buthoo on way the accident took place.

Soon after the incident the injured persons were taken to nearby hospital for treatment.

The injured persons were identified as Ghulam Ahmad Reshi son of Gh Mohd Reshi, Abdul Waheed Reshi Son of Gh Mohd Reshi, Mubarik Reshi Son of Ab Khaliq Reshi, Saida Begum wife of Ab Khaliq Reshi, Asiya Bano daughter of Gh Nabi Reshi, Mohd Syed Reshi son of Mohd Ramzanall residents of Buthoo village, the report added.

