Six Injured In Pushtakhara Firing

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

At least six people including three pedestrians were injured when clash took place between the groups of two brothers over a property dispute at Bara Gate in the vicinity of Pushtakhara police station here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :At least six people including three pedestrians were injured when clash took place between the groups of two brothers over a property dispute at Bara Gate in the vicinity of Pushtakhara police station here on Tuesday.

Police spokesman said that Riaz Hussain,son of Niaz Muhammad had a dispute with his brother Saidiq Hussain over a property issue.

Sadiq Hussain along with his accomplices started firing at the other group as a result of which three people including Mukhtar Riaz, son of Niaz Muhammad, Hussain, son of Khair Muhammad and Sajjad, son of Ghulam Nabi were injured.

Three pedestrians identified as Noor Akbar, son of Sayyed Akbar, Farhan , son of Furqan and Umair, son of Shah Gee also sustained bullet injuries in the incident.

All the six injured were rushed to hospital for treatment where condition of Farhan was stated to be critical.

Soon after the incident police reached the site and collected evidences.

The accused group fled from the scene after committing the crime.

