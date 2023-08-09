Open Menu

Six Injured In Quetta Hand Grenade Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2023 | 03:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :At least six people suffered minor injuries on Wednesday in a hand grenade attack on Joint road area of the provincial capital.

SSP Operation Zohaib said that miscreants hurled a hand grenade at the shop selling flags and other such stuff, leaving six persons injured.

Two police personnel who were passing by the area are among the injured.

Soon after the incident, personnel of law enforcement agencies reached the site and shifted the injured to civil hospital Quetta where the condition of the injured is stated to be out of danger.

"The best available medical treatment is being provided to the injured brought to the hospital," Managing Director Trauma Center Dr Arbab Kamran said. All are stable and safe, he maintained.

Police has registered an FIR against the unknown miscreants. Further probe is underway.

