Six injured in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :At least six persons were injured in an accident that occurred near Daska Road, Sanda stop, Rescue reported on Monday.

According to details, a rashly driven car hit the Rickshaw on the Daska road. As a result, six persons including five women received injuries.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Investigations were underway.