Six Injured In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 12:10 AM
At least six persons were injured in an accident that occurred near Daska Road, Sanda stop, Rescue reported on Monday
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :At least six persons were injured in an accident that occurred near Daska Road, Sanda stop, Rescue reported on Monday.
According to details, a rashly driven car hit the Rickshaw on the Daska road. As a result, six persons including five women received injuries.
The injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical treatment.
Investigations were underway.