UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Injured In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

Six injured in road accident

At least six persons were injured in an accident that occurred near Daska Road, Sanda stop, Rescue reported on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :At least six persons were injured in an accident that occurred near Daska Road, Sanda stop, Rescue reported on Monday.

According to details, a rashly driven car hit the Rickshaw on the Daska road. As a result, six persons including five women received injuries.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Road Car Daska Women

Recent Stories

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

53 minutes ago

Djokovic learned 'big lesson' from US Open default ..

6 minutes ago

UN Chief Hopes Israel-Bahrain Agreement Will Promo ..

53 minutes ago

Putin, Lukashenko Order Preparations for Regional ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister's Roshan Digital Pakistan initiativ ..

6 minutes ago

Federal, Balochistan govts to work together for de ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.