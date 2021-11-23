Six Injured In Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 08:16 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :At least six people sustained injuries in a head on collision between two speedy vehicles on National Highway near Vegetable Market in Khuzdar district on Tuesday.
According Levies officials, a vehicle carrying six people of Christian community was on way to Karachi from Quetta when a Suzuki vehicle hit.
The injured were shifted to nearby hospital.
Levies force registered a case and started investigation.