Six injured in road accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :At least six people sustained injuries in a head on collision between two speedy vehicles on National Highway near Vegetable Market in Khuzdar district on Tuesday.

According Levies officials, a vehicle carrying six people of Christian community was on way to Karachi from Quetta when a Suzuki vehicle hit.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.