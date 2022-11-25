UrduPoint.com

Six Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Six injured in road accident

Six people, including four children, were injured in an accident on Lahore Sialkot Motorway, near here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Six people, including four children, were injured in an accident on Lahore Sialkot Motorway, near here on Friday.

Police said two vehicles collided with each other and six people received severe injuries.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to the Services Hospital.

The injured were identified as Abdul Hadi, 7, Umer, 10, Imran, 44, Shahzaib, 14,Hafiz, 35 and Meerab,12,.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Injured Motorway Vehicles Sialkot Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

'Protection of wildlife habitats covering 2100 acr ..

'Protection of wildlife habitats covering 2100 acre in Balochistan being ensured ..

16 seconds ago
 Kundi urged NDRMF, TIKA to expedite efforts in fl ..

Kundi urged NDRMF, TIKA to expedite efforts in flood hit areas

17 seconds ago
 IAEA Experts Will Visit South Ukraine NPP Next Wee ..

IAEA Experts Will Visit South Ukraine NPP Next Week - Grossi

19 seconds ago
 Benin opposition gets green light for legislative ..

Benin opposition gets green light for legislative election

21 seconds ago
 Stoltenberg Says Ukraine Experiences 'Horrific Sta ..

Stoltenberg Says Ukraine Experiences 'Horrific Start' of Winter Due to Russia's ..

3 minutes ago
 Provision of best health facilities priority of go ..

Provision of best health facilities priority of govt: secretary health

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.