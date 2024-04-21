Six Injured In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2024 | 02:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Six people including two children were injured in a road accident, in the precincts
of Roshanwala police station on Sunday.
Rescue-1122 spokesman said that a commuters van was carrying a marriage party
when it collided with a bricks loaded tractor trolley near Top City Roshanwala Bypass
Sammundri road.
As a result, Zeeshan Majid (5 year), Imtiaz Sarfraz (52), Wajid Ali (50), Sania Raees (6 years),
Aqsa Sami (26) and Mazhar (32), residents of Chak No.228-RB received multiple injuries.
The rescuers shifted the victims to the Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) after providing
first aid where the condition of two victims was stated to be critical.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC, DPO visit polling stations to examine polling process2 minutes ago
-
QAU alumni demands to declare university as Flagship Institution2 minutes ago
-
MDA removes encroachments in busy areas of city12 minutes ago
-
Two killed, two injured in wall collapse22 minutes ago
-
Meeting regarding expediting Cotton crop production held32 minutes ago
-
PM renews pledge to realize Allama Iqbal’s vision of Pakistan32 minutes ago
-
5000 cops deployed to ensure security for Pak-NZ T-20 matches42 minutes ago
-
BISP registration process continues in Sargodha42 minutes ago
-
Three killed, four injured in road mishap42 minutes ago
-
Strict action being taken against electricity thieves: Pindi admin52 minutes ago
-
RDA advises citizens not to invest in illegal housing societies52 minutes ago
-
FBISE Rawalpindi finalizes foolproof arrangements for Intermediate first annual exams 20241 hour ago