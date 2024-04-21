Six injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Six people including two children were injured in a road accident, in the precincts

of Roshanwala police station on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that a commuters van was carrying a marriage party

when it collided with a bricks loaded tractor trolley near Top City Roshanwala Bypass

Sammundri road.

As a result, Zeeshan Majid (5 year), Imtiaz Sarfraz (52), Wajid Ali (50), Sania Raees (6 years),

Aqsa Sami (26) and Mazhar (32), residents of Chak No.228-RB received multiple injuries.

The rescuers shifted the victims to the Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) after providing

first aid where the condition of two victims was stated to be critical.