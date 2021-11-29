Six Injured In Road Accident In Sialkot
Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 04:42 PM
Six persons including three women and a minor girl were injured in a collision between two auto rickshaws here at Chowinda-Pasrur road
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Six persons including three women and a minor girl were injured in a collision between two auto rickshaws here at Chowinda-Pasrur road.
According to Rescue spokesperson, six persons ---22-year-old Farhan, 69-year-old Aslam, 5-year-old Hania, 30-year-old Nadia, 16-year-old Hafza, 55-year-old Khadeeja were injured when two auto-rickshaws collided on Chowinda-Pasrur road, near Matta stop.
Rescue-1122 took provided first aid and shifted all the injured to Civil Hospital Pasrur.