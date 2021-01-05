UrduPoint.com
Six Injured In Road Mishap In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Six injured in road mishap in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Six persons including five women of a family received several injuries in road mishap on G.T road near Mandra here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident took place due to the carelessness of car driver as he lost the control over vehicle due to over speeding and struck with a truck, resultantly six people namely Manzoor Ahmed 40, Nusrat BiBi 50, Muskan 17, Nabeela 34, Adil 28, Samima Shahzad of 25 received several injuries.

On information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the inured to Rural Health Center (RHC) for treatment where there condition is stated to be stable.

More Stories From Pakistan

