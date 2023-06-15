Six injured in roof collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Six members of a family were injured when roof of their mud house collapsed due to strong wind and rain in Veerwala, Jamkay Cheema Road Daska, in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, the injured were identified as Umair (7),Zain (5), Muhammad Ali (12) Shehnaz (30), Shabana (24) and Shazia (17).

Four of them who received serious injuries were shifted to a local hospital.