Six injured in roof collapse incident

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Six members of a family, including five children, suffered severe injuries when the roof of their house collapsed during thunderstorm and heavy downpour here in Gulberg colony late last night.

According to Rescue 1122 on Tuesday, the victims-- Hassan Nizam (60), Farhan Shehzad (6), Asadullah (7), Ume Rubab (5), Hassan Khalid (8) and Umair Khalid (7) were shifted to DHQ hospital .