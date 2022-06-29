Six injured in scuffle between two groups

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :At least six people including a woman were injured in a scuffle between two rival groups over land dispute near Mari Pattan bridge in tehsil Tandlianwala on Wednesday.

Rescue-1122 said that the victims were identified as--Noor Hassan s/o Elahi Bakhsh (80), Allah Dad s/o Shafi Muhammad (40), Mazhar Husain (42) s/o Noor Hassan, Iftikhar Ahmad (22) s/o Noor Hassan,Ali Abid (27) s/o Madad Ali, Pathani Bibi (32) w/o Mazhar Hussain.

The injured were shifted to rural health center, Bangla Gogera.