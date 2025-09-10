Six injured in Swat accident

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) At least six persons were injured in a van mishap that took place near Banjot area of Manglor, Swat

district, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, six persons including women were injured when their school van crossing the Banjot area of Manglor, fell into a deep ditch.

The Rescue team after receiving reports, rushed to the site for shifting injured to nearby hospital.