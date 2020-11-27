Six injured in Swat Expressway accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :At least six people including three children were injured when a car met with an accident on Swat Expressway near Dobian on Friday.

Swabi police said six people belonging to Dir district including three children were injured when their car hit the roadside guardrail due to unknown reasons.

A medical team of Rescue 1122 provided first aid to the injured and later shifted them to Category-D hospital Kalu Khan, Swabi.