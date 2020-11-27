UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Injured In Swat Expressway Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 02:44 PM

Six injured in Swat Expressway accident

At least six people including three children were injured when a car met with an accident on Swat Expressway near Dobian on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :At least six people including three children were injured when a car met with an accident on Swat Expressway near Dobian on Friday.

Swabi police said six people belonging to Dir district including three children were injured when their car hit the roadside guardrail due to unknown reasons.

A medical team of Rescue 1122 provided first aid to the injured and later shifted them to Category-D hospital Kalu Khan, Swabi.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Swat Car Dir Swabi Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Plastic import increases 3.32% in 4 months

2 minutes ago

Govt committed to uplift Faisalabad: Raja Riaz Ahm ..

2 minutes ago

Two more ships carrying vessels with 1,14,500 metr ..

8 minutes ago

NLPD publishes book titled "Learn Urdu" for foreig ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Lavrov to Take Part in Mediterranean Dial ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Armed Forces Begin Mass COVID-19 Vaccinati ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.