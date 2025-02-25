Six Injured In Trawler & Car Collision
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Six members of the same family were seriously injured in a collision between a trawler and a car on Daulatpur Bypass National Highway.
According to police in the accident, 6 members of the same family, identified as Mst Ayesha Sattar, Mst Nasreen, Shaheen, Wazir Ali, Saifur Rahman and Masood Ali were seriously injured.
The area people rescued family trapped in the car by cutting the car body.
The injured including two men, two women and two children were shifted to Civil Hospital Daulatpur from where all the injured were shifted to Peoples Medical University Hospital Nawabshah in critical condition. The family traveling in car was going to Hyderabad from Naushahro Feroz and said to belong to the Sahito community.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT Group
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Youth Authority, Al Ain Youth C ..
Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts worth AED225 million
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Toss for crucial Group B match between Australia, Sou ..
Belgium joins European alliance for nuclear energy
ADX daily trading volumes up 27.5% since start of 2025
China outlines key tasks to deepen rural reforms, advance rural revitalisation
EU appoints new Special Representative for Central Asia
ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-development, investment platform
Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning model
Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC fines marriage hall for violating regulations6 minutes ago
-
Six injured in trawler & car collision6 minutes ago
-
Drizzle in city, more likely till Friday6 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to start okra cultivation16 minutes ago
-
Services to public primary responsibility of district government: DC26 minutes ago
-
KP govt starts online housing registration drive for public servants26 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds seminar on Solid Waste Management36 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 199 kg drugs in four operations36 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of famous singer Mukhtar Begum observed46 minutes ago
-
Ramazan preparations hit high gear in twin cities46 minutes ago
-
Rain, snowfall increase cold in KP including Peshawar1 hour ago
-
Operation to be launched against dacoits in riverine areas: DIG1 hour ago