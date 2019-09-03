UrduPoint.com
Six Injured In Truck-rickshaw Collision In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:30 AM

Six injured in truck-rickshaw collision in Islamabad

Six people were injured as a truck rammed into a rickshaw near Mailsi in wee hours on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Six people were injured as a truck rammed into a rickshaw near Mailsi in wee hours on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources over speeding caused the incident as the driver of truck could not control the vehicle and it collided with the rickshaw, coming from the opposite side, in the area of Sifan road, a private news channel reported.

The sources said the injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, adding, the badly wounded were referred to Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

No casualty was reported till the last information.

