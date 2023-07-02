Open Menu

Six Injured In Wagon-car Collision

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Six injured in wagon-car collision

MUZAFFARABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :At least six persons were injured in a wagon-car accident that occurred near Peer Chenasi area of Muzaffarabad district, Rescue and tv channels reported on Sunday.

According to details, a tourist car was heading towards Peer Chenasi for enjoying Eid holidays when suddenly, it collided with a van coming from the opposite direction.

As a result of the mishap, six persons sustained serious injuries.

The Rescue team rushed to the site for shifting the injured to the nearby hospital.

Police reached the spot and started investigations.

