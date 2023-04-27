Six injured in wall collapse in Karachi

At least six persons were injured due to a wall collapse in Old Golimar area of the megalopolis on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :At least six persons were injured due to a wall collapse in Old Golimar area of the megalopolis on Thursday.

According to police, six persons sustained injured in wall collapse incident in Saleh Muhammad Village, Old Golimar.

The victims were identified as Ahmad Raza age 40 years, Inam 35 years, Zahid Ali 60 years, Mukhtiyar 40 years, Ravi 38 years and Beema 56 years.

All the injured were shifted to Civil Hospital for treatment.