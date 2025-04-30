Six Injured Over Land Dispute
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 03:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Six people sustained injuries during a brawl between two groups over a land
dispute near 17-Kassi road here on Wednesday.
According to the Rescue 1122 officials, Dogar group opened firing on the rivals
and fled away.
On information, a rescue team reached the spot and shifted the injured
to the Nishtar hospital. The injured were identified as Azhar Baloch, Naveed Baloch, Shakir Baloch,
Amir Baloch, Ajmal Baloch and Akhtar Baloch.
The police had started investigation.
Recent Stories
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Recent arrest of trained terrorist testifies India’s involvement in cross border terrorism: Expert ..5 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister visits Jinnah Square underpass project in Islamabad5 minutes ago
-
Six injured over land dispute5 minutes ago
-
Robber arrest in alleged shootout in Karachi15 minutes ago
-
SC seeks response from KP, Sindh on mandatory teaching of Quran in schools15 minutes ago
-
DPO reviews measures at check posts15 minutes ago
-
SC summons top officials in Katchi Abadi Case15 minutes ago
-
Terrorist attack on Draban police station foiled25 minutes ago
-
One robber killed, another arrested as robbery attempt foiled25 minutes ago
-
Authorities asked to ensure timely completion of development projects25 minutes ago
-
5 killed, 5 injured in Gas cylinder blast on Lahore’s Ravi road35 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM44 minutes ago