Six injured over land dispute

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Six people sustained injuries during a brawl between two groups over a land

dispute near 17-Kassi road here on Wednesday.

According to the Rescue 1122 officials, Dogar group opened firing on the rivals

and fled away.

On information, a rescue team reached the spot and shifted the injured

to the Nishtar hospital. The injured were identified as Azhar Baloch, Naveed Baloch, Shakir Baloch,

Amir Baloch, Ajmal Baloch and Akhtar Baloch.

The police had started investigation.