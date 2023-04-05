Six jail inmates released

(@FahadShabbir)

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Six inmates who were jailed for minor crimes were freed here on Wednesday after payment of fines through the assistance of philanthropists.

According to the Superintendent of the district prison, Mirza Sajid Baig, the convicts were facing punishment due to their inability to pay the fine amount.

However, after assistance from philanthropists, the six inmates namely Mustaqeem, Muhammad Afzal, Mumtaz, Muhammad Bilal and Muhammad Riaz were set free.