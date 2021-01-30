Six kanal state land retrieved from grabbers

The city district administration on Saturday retrieved six kanal state land worth million of rupees from land grabbers here at Mohlanwal, Defence road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The city district administration on Saturday retrieved six kanal state land worth million of rupees from land grabbers here at Mohlanwal, Defence road.

According to DC office spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rashid along with his team took action against land grabbers and demolished illegal construction on government land.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz said that illegal occupation of government land was not allowed at all.

He said that district administration would continue proceedings against land grabbers.