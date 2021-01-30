UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Kanal State Land Retrieved From Grabbers

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 10:12 PM

Six kanal state land retrieved from grabbers

The city district administration on Saturday retrieved six kanal state land worth million of rupees from land grabbers here at Mohlanwal, Defence road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The city district administration on Saturday retrieved six kanal state land worth million of rupees from land grabbers here at Mohlanwal, Defence road.

According to DC office spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rashid along with his team took action against land grabbers and demolished illegal construction on government land.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz said that illegal occupation of government land was not allowed at all.

He said that district administration would continue proceedings against land grabbers.

Related Topics

Lahore Raiwind Road Rashid All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Anti-encroachment drive to start in Latifabad from ..

1 minute ago

Dubai/based Galaxy Racer announces partnership wit ..

58 minutes ago

Sindh reports 6 deaths, 774 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago

IRSA releases 58,700 cusecs water

1 minute ago

Five People Died, Over 13 Injured in Car Bombing i ..

1 minute ago

Sindh govt for strengthening local governments: Na ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.