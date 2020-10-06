UrduPoint.com
Six Kg Hash Seized;two Arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Chak Jhumra police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered contraband from their possession.

Police said here on Tuesday that the team conducted raid at the hideout and arrested two accused identified as Ghazanfar Abbas and Iqbal and recovered 6 kg hashish from their possession.

Police registered case and started investigation.

