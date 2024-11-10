Six Khawarij terrorists killed, 6 injured in South Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The Security Forces killed six Khawarij terrorists, while six others got injured in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District on reported presence of Khawarij.

“During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged Khawarij's location, as a result of which, six Khawarij were sent to hell, while six other Khawarij got injured,” said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here Sunday.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed Khawarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it further said.