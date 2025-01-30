Six Khwarij Killed During Mir Ali IBO In North Waziristan: ISPR
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 30, 2025 | 12:32 PM
Military’s media wing says security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan District on reported presence of Khwarij
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2025) Six Khwarij were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.
According to ISPR, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan District on reported presence of Khwarij.
During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged their location and killed six Khwarij.
However, during intense fire exchange, Major Hamza Israr, a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem, fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat.
Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area.
The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the mence of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.
