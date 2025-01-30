Open Menu

Six Khwarij Killed During Mir Ali IBO In North Waziristan: ISPR

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 30, 2025 | 12:32 PM

Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waziristan: ISPR

Military’s media wing says security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan District on reported presence of Khwarij

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2025) Six Khwarij were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to ISPR, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan District on reported presence of Khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged their location and killed six Khwarij.

However, during intense fire exchange, Major Hamza Israr, a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem, fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area.

The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the mence of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Related Topics

Pakistan North Waziristan Fire Exchange ISPR From

Recent Stories

Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waz ..

Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waziristan: ISPR

2 minutes ago
 “Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman wait ..

“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover

1 hour ago
 US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac ..

US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac river, search underway for mo ..

1 hour ago
 UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ..

UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China

3 hours ago
 Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on of ..

Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on off-piste routes

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries

10 hours ago
 Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Pu ..

Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'

12 hours ago
 CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

12 hours ago
 Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first ha ..

Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first half of 2024, fueling demand for ..

12 hours ago
 UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic ..

UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic Republic of Congo

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan