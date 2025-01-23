Six Khwarij killed in Zhob district: ISPR

(@Abdulla99267510)

Military’s media wing says a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives has also been recovered

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2025) At least six Khwarij were killed as the security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by Khwarij along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Sambaza area of the Zhob district of Balochistan.

According to ISPR, own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt and resultantly killing six Khwarij.

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered.

Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

The ISPR further said that the Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

The security Forces of Pakistan remain committed to secure its borders & eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.