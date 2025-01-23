Six Khwarij Killed In Zhob District: ISPR
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 23, 2025 | 06:59 PM
Military’s media wing says a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives has also been recovered
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2025) At least six Khwarij were killed as the security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by Khwarij along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Sambaza area of the Zhob district of Balochistan.
According to ISPR, own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt and resultantly killing six Khwarij.
A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered.
Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.
The ISPR further said that the Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.
The security Forces of Pakistan remain committed to secure its borders & eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.
Recent Stories
Six Khwarij killed in Zhob district: ISPR
ICC CT 2025: Rohit Sharma’s arrival in Pakistan not clear yet for Captains’ ..
Latifa bint Mohammed: Arts, creative industries important in shaping cultural id ..
RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Netherlands
LHC summons woman who had accused Babar Azam of rape
Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefitted her a lot in modeling
Latifa bint Mohammed meets Interim Prime Minister of Bangladesh
Imran Khan ends negotiations with govt
Rakhi Sawant ready to visit Pakistan to meet Hania Aamir
TRENDS participates in Cairo International Book Fair with over 350 research-base ..
Police recover important evidence in Saif Ali Khan attack case
SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by seven wickets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UoE achieves prominent position in Times Higher Education Rankings 20253 seconds ago
-
PU suspends 6 for torturing 2 students5 seconds ago
-
Labour Court Haripur rescheduled press club elections7 seconds ago
-
Health Advisor makes surprise visit to Provincial Health Services Academy9 seconds ago
-
DWP- AJK discusses Development projects worth billion of rupees12 seconds ago
-
Six Khwarij killed in Zhob district: ISPR23 seconds ago
-
DIG Nasir Mahmood Satti briefs NIPA participants on regional policing strategies10 minutes ago
-
FC personnel martyred in firing incident in DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
ICT Police committed to ensuring traders’ security: DIG Raza10 minutes ago
-
National football heroes to train students for sport's promotion20 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides extension in contract of School Leaders: Tarakai20 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for successfully foiling infiltration attempt by Khawarijs in ..20 minutes ago