Six Khwarij Terrorists Killed, 12 Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom At MaliKhel’s Check Post Suicide Blast
Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 02:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Security Forces killed six Khwarij terrorists on Wednesday by effectively thwarting Khwarij attempt to enter the Joint Check Post in general area MaliKhel in Bannu District.
“In ensuing fire exchange, six khwarij were sent to hell. The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by own troops, which forced the khwarij to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the post. The suicide blast led to collapse of portion of perimeter wall and damaged the adjoining infrastructure, resulting in Shahadat of 12 brave sons of soil that include 10 soldiers of the security forces and two soldiers of Frontier Constabulary,” said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
“Sanitization operation is being conducted in the area and the perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice. Security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” it further said.
