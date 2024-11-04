Open Menu

Six Khwarij Terrorists Killed In 2 Separate IBOs In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2024 | 09:44 PM

Six Khwarij terrorists killed in 2 separate IBOs in KP

The Security Forces killed six Khwarij terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in general areas of Dosali, North Waziristan District and Khamrang, South Waziristan District of Khyber-Pakhtunkwa (KP) on Sunday night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Security Forces killed six Khwarij terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in general areas of Dosali, North Waziristan District and Khamrang, South Waziristan District of Khyber-Pakhtunkwa (KP) on Sunday night.

During conduct of the operation, the Army troops effectively engaged the khwarij’s location, resultantly one kharji Ahmed Shah alias Intizar was killed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

In another incident, the movement of the Khwarij group, who were trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan international border, was picked up by the Security Forces in the general area of Khamrang, South Waziristan District.

The Army troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, five khwarij were killed, while three khwarij got injured, it further said.

Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

Security Forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Afghanistan North Waziristan South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army ISPR Border Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Socia ..

JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar

27 minutes ago
 District Coordination Committee discusses developm ..

District Coordination Committee discusses development projects, administrative i ..

5 minutes ago
 Abbottabad Circle 6 zone’s annual sports competi ..

Abbottabad Circle 6 zone’s annual sports competitions begin with colorful open ..

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential c ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential commodities

5 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on succ ..

Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on successful missile test

5 minutes ago
 APBUMA demands pro-export strategies

APBUMA demands pro-export strategies

5 minutes ago
ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notifi ..

ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notified price lists

11 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

11 minutes ago
 Impacts of climate change on ecosystem devastating ..

Impacts of climate change on ecosystem devastating beyond repair: Romina Khurshi ..

11 minutes ago
 Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s ..

Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-related challenges

11 minutes ago
 Economic development essential for prosper Pakista ..

Economic development essential for prosper Pakistan: Governor Kundi

11 minutes ago
 Prosecutor general Punjab takes notice of minor's ..

Prosecutor general Punjab takes notice of minor's assault case

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan