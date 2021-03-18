Six killed, 1,012 injured in 926 accidents in Punjab

At least six people were killed and 1,012 injured in 926 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :At least six people were killed and 1,012 injured in 926 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, 399 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 157 pedestrians, and 462 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 238 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 232 people, placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 73 in Multan with 81 victims and third Faisalabad with 69 accidents and 83 victims.

According to data, 773 motorcycles, 127 rickshaws, 92 cars, 49 vans, 18 passenger buses,28 trucks and 104 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.