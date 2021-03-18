UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Killed, 1,012 Injured In 926 Accidents In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 04:46 PM

Six killed, 1,012 injured in 926 accidents in Punjab

At least six people were killed and 1,012 injured in 926 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :At least six people were killed and 1,012 injured in 926 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, 399 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 157 pedestrians, and 462 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 238 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 232 people, placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 73 in Multan with 81 victims and third Faisalabad with 69 accidents and 83 victims.

According to data, 773 motorcycles, 127 rickshaws, 92 cars, 49 vans, 18 passenger buses,28 trucks and 104 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Vehicles Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Wajiha Qamar inaugurates mobile admission drive of ..

25 seconds ago

Preparations for Pakistan Day in full swing

26 seconds ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

28 seconds ago

Japan Sets Up New Electronic Warfare Unit to Boost ..

11 minutes ago

Corona vaccination administered to 35,780 senior c ..

11 minutes ago

Hammad Azher says all industries strictly follow S ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.