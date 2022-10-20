Six killed, 1,034 injured in 1,012 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :At least six people were killed and 1,034 injured in 1,012 in accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 530 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 122 pedestrians and 388 passengers were among the victims of the traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 279 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 281 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 78 Multan in with 82 victims and third Faisalabad with 60 accidents and 58 victims.

According to data, 875 bikes, 79 rickshaws, 99 cars, 24 vans, 10 passenger buses, 20 trucksand 98 other types of vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.