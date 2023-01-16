UrduPoint.com

Six Killed, 1,113 Injured In 1,056 Accidents In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Six killed, 1,113 injured in 1,056 accidents in Punjab

At least six people were killed while 1,113 injured in 1,056 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :At least six people were killed while 1,113 injured in 1,056 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 590 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 523 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 540 drivers, 41 underage drivers, 121 pedestrians, and 458 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 244 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 242 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 72 in Faisalabad with 72 victims and at third Multan with 69 accidents and 73 victims.

As many as, 896 motorcycles, 76 rickshaws, 133 cars, 24 vans, 11 buses, 26 trucks and 78 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Release of funds imperative for tribal areas' deve ..

Release of funds imperative for tribal areas' development: Body told

59 seconds ago
 Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and In ..

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for opening of ..

28 seconds ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi writes ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi writes letter to governor for appoin ..

1 minute ago
 George Santos' Case Demonstrates Republicans' Drif ..

George Santos' Case Demonstrates Republicans' Drift to Left on Social Issues - E ..

1 minute ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) adjourns hearing of pl ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) adjourns hearing of plea for making public details o ..

4 minutes ago
 Universal health coverage guarantees socio-economi ..

Universal health coverage guarantees socio-economic well-being: Patel

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.