Six killed, 1,113 injured in 1,056 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :At least six people were killed while 1,113 injured in 1,056 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 590 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 523 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 540 drivers, 41 underage drivers, 121 pedestrians, and 458 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 244 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 242 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 72 in Faisalabad with 72 victims and at third Multan with 69 accidents and 73 victims.

As many as, 896 motorcycles, 76 rickshaws, 133 cars, 24 vans, 11 buses, 26 trucks and 78 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.