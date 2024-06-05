Six Killed, 1301 Injured In 1196 Accidents In Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) At least six people were killed and 1301 injured in 1196 in accidents in Punjab
during the last 24 hours.
According to the Rescue-1122, 729 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 175 pedestrians, and 403 passengers were among the victims of traffic crashes.
The statistics showed that 231 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 271 persons placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by Multan 80 in with 82 victims and at third Faisalabad with 78 accidents and 86 victims.
According to data, 1,058 motorcycles, 57 rickshaws, 117 cars, 23 vans, 11
buses, 26 truck and 88 others vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the
accidents.
