Six killed, 1301 injured in 1196 accidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) At least six people were killed and 1301 injured in 1196 in accidents in Punjab

during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue-1122, 729 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 175 pedestrians, and 403 passengers were among the victims of traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 231 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 271 persons placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by Multan 80 in with 82 victims and at third Faisalabad with 78 accidents and 86 victims.

According to data, 1,058 motorcycles, 57 rickshaws, 117 cars, 23 vans, 11

buses, 26 truck and 88 others vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the

accidents.