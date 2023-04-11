Six killed, 1,340 injured in 1,293 accidents in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

At least six people were killed while 1,340 injured in 1,293 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

A spokesman for the Rescue 1122 on Tuesday said 653 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 164 pedestrians and 529 passengers were among the victims of the traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 315 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 321 people, placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 80 in Faisalabad with 89 victims and third Multan 78 with 81 victims.

As many as 1356 motorcycles, 91 rickshaws, 119 cars, 29 vans, nine buses, 39 trucks and 100 othervehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.