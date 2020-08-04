UrduPoint.com
Six Killed, 16 Injured In Car-van Collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

Six killed, 16 injured in car-van collision

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Six persons were killed and a sixteen others sustained injuries after a speedy passenger van collided head on with a car near Khudai Adda, Rangpur, at Muzaffargarh-Jhang road  on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred due to over speed and resulted in fatalities and injuries. The car was travelling from Ahmed Pur Siyal to Multan while the passenger van was on way from Multan to Ahmed Pur Siyal. The passenger van, running at a high speed, attempted to overtake a vehicle but failed to avoid a collision with a car approaching from the opposite direction.

Rescuers said that the dead were all residents of Multan and also included two woman and a baby girl.

They were identified as Muhammad Abbas (30), Iqbal (56), Ahsan (26), Ayat Fatima (2), Shaheen (25) and Zakia (28).

The injured including Liaquat, Habib, Waseem, Sharif, Hanif, Amjad, Abdul Sattar, Baqar, Syed Talat Shah and Gulshan were admitted to local hospital after first aid treatment. However, four seriously injured persons were referred to Nishtar hospital Multan.

Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh coordinator said that the bodies of the dead have been shifted to their heirs homes.

Rangpur police have started taking legal action.

