Six Killed, 2 Injured As Jeep Falls Into Ravine In Shangla District

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Six killed, 2 injured as jeep falls into ravine in Shangla district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Atleast six persons including women were killed on the spot while another two persons sustained injured after an over-speeding Jeep falls into Ravine near Shangla district of Malakand division in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday afternoon.

According to the details, the rescue sources informed that the accident occurred in Chakesar tehsil of Shangla when a driver of the jeep lost control due to over-speeding of the vehicle, private news channels reported.

The two women were among the killed while two people also received critical injuries, the rescue officials added.

The Rescue officials and local police reached the spot immediately after getting the information. The injured and the dead bodies were transferred to the nearby hospital.

Police have also launched an investigation into the matter.

