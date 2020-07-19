UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Killed, 28 Injured In Bus Accident

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 12:20 PM

Six killed, 28 injured in bus accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Six people were killed and 28 others injured in a bus accident in Nawabshah's Qazi Ahmed on Sunday.

The bus was traveling from Mansehra to Karachi when it hit a trailer in Qazi Ahmed, a town on the National Highway. Officials say the accident was caused by speeding, a private news channel reported.

The vehicle overturned when it hit the trailer, killing four people instantly.

Initially 30 injuries were reported. The Motorway Police, Edhi rescue teams and Sindh police reached the scene and used metal cutters to remove the bus' body and get people out. They were taken to Civil Hospital, Qazi Ahmed where many had to be placed on the floor because there were no beds or stretchers available.

Nine people were in critical condition and transferred to Peoples Medical Hospital Nawabshah. Two people, the driver and another man, died there, taking the death toll to six.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Accident Injured Police Motorway Driver Vehicle Died Man Mansehra Nawabshah Sunday From

Recent Stories

TAQA awards AED900 million projects to expand its ..

25 minutes ago

UAE Press: UAE’s fight against coronavirus pande ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.3 million, de ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 19, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens conference on &#039;Emerg ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.