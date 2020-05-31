Six killed, 30 hurt as passenger bus overturned

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :At least six passengers were killed while 30 other sustained injuries as bus overturned near Pull Rangu here on Sunday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, an AC bus carrying passengers was on its way to Bahawalpur via Multan from Shakar Garh when suddenly it overturned near pull Rangu while saving a motorcyclist.

As a result, six passengers died on the spot while 30 others sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital Multan and others.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Ijaz Anjum also reached on the spot and lead the rescue operation.

