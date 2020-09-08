UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Killed, 4 Injured In Roof Collapse Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 02:12 PM

Six killed, 4 injured in roof collapse incident

At least six persons, including women and children were killed, while four others sustained injuries when roof of a house and wall of adjacent dilapidated house collapsed here in the densely populated area of Taxali gate, inside walled cit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :At least six persons, including women and children were killed, while four others sustained injuries when roof of a house and wall of adjacent dilapidated house collapsed here in the densely populated area of Taxali gate, inside walled city.

According to Rescue 1122, a dilapidated wall of a three-storey house collapsed and the debris fell on the roof of adjacent single-storey house where a family and their guests were asleep.

Rescue officials rushed to the site of the incident which occurred around three in the night. They had to face difficulties in relief operation due to narrow,congested streets of the area. After hectic efforts rescue teams completed the relief operation and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital.

The victims were close relatives, including some outstation guests, informed sources while quoting neighbours.

Those killed included Javed (50),Babu Ali, women Chappo Javed (60), Amina (16),Hassan (7) , and Zaigham (56).

Four injured included-- Kinza (12), Ateeqa (23),Mehwish (17),and Hina (16).They were shifted to Mayo Hospital by the rescuers.

The grandfather of the deceased children said the owner of the three-storey house was asked several times to repair the dilapidated wall but he did not bother to take any step in this regard.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has expressed grief and deep sorrow on the loss of lives in the incident and has sought a detailed report from Commissioner Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Chief Minister Punjab SITE Rescue 1122 Women Family From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announces badminton tournamen ..

2 minutes ago

OIC, UNHCR Agree on a Joint Action Plan

2 minutes ago

A+ category domestic player can earn over PKR3mill ..

12 minutes ago

Nauman Ijaz under fire on social media after state ..

13 minutes ago

Long-awaited Pubg Mobile 1.0 Update Delivers Expan ..

26 minutes ago

The Navy Day, is celebrated by Pakistan Navy to ac ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.