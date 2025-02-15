Six killed, 8 injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Six devotees were killed, while more than 8 received multiple injuries in a collision between a traller and a van near Aamri bridge on the National Highway.

The pilgrims had arrived from Punjab by train at Nawabshah station to further travel to Sehwan Sharif to attend the annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Qalandar and hired a van at Nawabshah.

The ill-fated van, before reaching its destination, collided with a traller that claimed the lives of six pilgrims on the spot near Qazi Ahmed town on the National highway.

Rescue 1122 and other ambulance services immediately rushed to the site and shifted the injured and bodies to Taluka Hospital Qazi Ahmed. The seriously injured were shifted to Peoples Medical Hospital Nawabshah.

