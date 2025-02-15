Six Killed, 8 Injured In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2025 | 07:50 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Six devotees were killed, while more than 8 received multiple injuries in a collision between a traller and a van near Aamri bridge on the National Highway.
The pilgrims had arrived from Punjab by train at Nawabshah station to further travel to Sehwan Sharif to attend the annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Qalandar and hired a van at Nawabshah.
The ill-fated van, before reaching its destination, collided with a traller that claimed the lives of six pilgrims on the spot near Qazi Ahmed town on the National highway.
Rescue 1122 and other ambulance services immediately rushed to the site and shifted the injured and bodies to Taluka Hospital Qazi Ahmed. The seriously injured were shifted to Peoples Medical Hospital Nawabshah.
APP/rzq-nsm
Recent Stories
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..
PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament
Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant
ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives
Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture
Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..
Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..
GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged about 17 mbpd, ranking first ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC adjourns GHQ attack case hearing till Feb 22.6 minutes ago
-
WASA declares drought emergency in Rawalpindi6 minutes ago
-
42nd Mid-Career Management Course held at NIPA6 minutes ago
-
Public cooperation very important for eliminating crimes; DPO6 minutes ago
-
Six killed, 8 injured in road accident6 minutes ago
-
CJCSC, Saudi Chief of General Staff co-chair JMC meeting6 minutes ago
-
Cloudy forecast for Lahore15 minutes ago
-
Mansoor Khan for sustainable afforestation and biodiversity conservation to combat climate change15 minutes ago
-
Endo Prime Symposium 2025 concludes in Peshawar15 minutes ago
-
Seminar on early cotton sowing held in Multan15 minutes ago
-
Chitral team triumphs in Buzkashi at Horse & Cattle Show15 minutes ago
-
Sindh cabinet approves upper age relaxation for govt jobs, clears 2 bills15 minutes ago