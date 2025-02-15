Open Menu

Six Killed, 8 Injured In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Six killed, 8 injured in road accident

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Six devotees were killed, while more than 8 received multiple injuries in a collision between a traller and a van near Aamri bridge on the National Highway.

The pilgrims had arrived from Punjab by train at Nawabshah station to further travel to Sehwan Sharif to attend the annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Qalandar and hired a van at Nawabshah.

The ill-fated van, before reaching its destination, collided with a traller that claimed the lives of six pilgrims on the spot near Qazi Ahmed town on the National highway.

Rescue 1122 and other ambulance services immediately rushed to the site and shifted the injured and bodies to Taluka Hospital Qazi Ahmed. The seriously injured were shifted to Peoples Medical Hospital Nawabshah.

APP/rzq-nsm

Recent Stories

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Ce ..

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah

40 minutes ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race s ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..

40 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on ..

PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand

2 hours ago
 Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

2 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Clu ..

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament

2 hours ago
Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

3 hours ago
 ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial ..

ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives

3 hours ago
 Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agricul ..

Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture

3 hours ago
 Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark ..

Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster inn ..

Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..

3 hours ago
 GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged ..

GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged about 17 mbpd, ranking first ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan