UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Killed, 877 Injured In 807 Road Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 07:57 PM

Six killed, 877 injured in 807 road accidents in Punjab

At least six persons were killed and 877 others injured in 807 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :At least six persons were killed and 877 others injured in 807 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122.

As many as 497 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 380 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the Rescue medical teams.

Analysis showed that 342 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 146 pedestrians, and 395 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics show that 187 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 193 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 55 in Faisalabad with 68 victims and at third Multan with 54 accidents and 56 victims.

According to the data, 645 motorbikes, 119 auto-rickshaws, 80 motorcars, 21 vans, five passenger buses, 28 trucks and 124 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Top

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences to Saudi king on deat ..

1 minute ago

Indian soldiers commit suicide in Kupwara and Shop ..

1 minute ago

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling ..

1 minute ago

Slovenia extends pandemic measures

1 minute ago

Iran surpasses one million Covid-19 cases

4 minutes ago

PWDs demand for special attention during COVID-19 ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.