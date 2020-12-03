Six killed, 877 injured in 807 road accidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :At least six persons were killed and 877 others injured in 807 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122.

As many as 497 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 380 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the Rescue medical teams.

Analysis showed that 342 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 146 pedestrians, and 395 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics show that 187 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 193 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 55 in Faisalabad with 68 victims and at third Multan with 54 accidents and 56 victims.

According to the data, 645 motorbikes, 119 auto-rickshaws, 80 motorcars, 21 vans, five passenger buses, 28 trucks and 124 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.