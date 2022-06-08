Six killed, 986 injured in 945 accidents in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :At least six people were killed and 986 injured in 945 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, 513 drivers, 40 underage drivers, 99 pedestrians, and 380 passengers were among the victims of these traffic accidents.

The statistics showed that 263 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 291 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 76 Faisalabad in with 72 victims and third Multan with 68 accidents and 61 victims.

According to data, 793 motorcycles, 59 rickshaws, 123 cars, 26 vans, nine buses, 35 trucksand 98 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.