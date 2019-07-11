Six killed after landslide hit with a house in Swat

Six people of a family died after a landslide hit with a house in Swat.Six people of a family including 2 women were killed after a landslide hit with a house in Pateen Banda Mataltan, Swat

Swat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th July, 2019) Six people of a family died after a landslide hit with a house in Swat.Six people of a family including 2 women were killed after a landslide hit with a house in Pateen Banda Mataltan, Swat.

A mother and her four children were among the dead.According to police, local people through their own help pulled the dead out of debris.Owner of the house sustained serious injuries that were shifted to nearby local hospital for first aid.