UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Killed After Landslide Hit With A House In Swat

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 03:57 PM

Six killed after landslide hit with a house in Swat

Six people of a family died after a landslide hit with a house in Swat.Six people of a family including 2 women were killed after a landslide hit with a house in Pateen Banda Mataltan, Swat

Swat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th July, 2019) Six people of a family died after a landslide hit with a house in Swat.Six people of a family including 2 women were killed after a landslide hit with a house in Pateen Banda Mataltan, Swat.

A mother and her four children were among the dead.According to police, local people through their own help pulled the dead out of debris.Owner of the house sustained serious injuries that were shifted to nearby local hospital for first aid.

Related Topics

Dead Police Swat Died Women Family

Recent Stories

OIC: Fresh Aid Within Developmental Program For Me ..

25 minutes ago

Shaan Shahid takes another dig at Shahrukh Khan

51 minutes ago

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhu ..

21 seconds ago

2 injured in two different firing incidents in Kar ..

25 seconds ago

13 killed, 20 others injured in road mishap in Att ..

26 seconds ago

PTI minister announces to resign if roti prices in ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.