Open Menu

Six Killed, Around 30 Injured During Clashes Between Warring Groups In Parachinar: Faisal Kundi

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 11:51 PM

Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes between warring groups in Parachinar: Faisal Kundi

At least six persons have been killed and around 30 got injured during clashes between warring groups at Parachinar in Kurram tribal district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :At least six persons have been killed and around 30 got injured during clashes between warring groups at Parachinar in Kurram tribal district.

Faisal Karim Kundi, Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security said this during a video statement here on Monday.

Expressing his concerns over Parachinar's tense situation, he said the clashes between two warring groups should not be given sectarian colour.

Faisal Kundi said Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Tori was present there and urged the interior minister and provincial government to take quick action to stop clashes in Parachinar.

He said that the free use of arms and the loss of precious lives during the last few days were painful.

Related Topics

Injured Interior Minister Parachinar Government

Recent Stories

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

19 minutes ago
 Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 20 ..

Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 2023

19 minutes ago
 Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer ..

Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer to end tantrums

27 minutes ago
 PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes ..

PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes, corruption

27 minutes ago
 Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near ..

Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near Canaries

20 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Presiden ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-ele ..

20 minutes ago
Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on ..

Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on Sidelines of NATO Summit - Rep ..

20 minutes ago
 White House Says Opposes Ukraine Aid Inspector Gen ..

White House Says Opposes Ukraine Aid Inspector General, Bolstered Afghan Probe

20 minutes ago
 Top US Marines job unfilled as senator stalls nomi ..

Top US Marines job unfilled as senator stalls nominations

20 minutes ago
 Dutch PM quitting politics after record 13-year te ..

Dutch PM quitting politics after record 13-year term

20 minutes ago
 Three-day symposium on Gandhara civilization, Budd ..

Three-day symposium on Gandhara civilization, Buddhist heritage in Pakistan to c ..

20 minutes ago
 Sherry Rehman condemns PTI chief's self-serving ca ..

Sherry Rehman condemns PTI chief's self-serving campaign as 'a bonfire of vaniti ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan