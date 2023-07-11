Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes between warring groups in Parachinar: Faisal Kundi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :At least six persons have been killed and around 30 got injured during clashes between warring groups at Parachinar in Kurram tribal district.

Faisal Karim Kundi, Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security said this during a video statement here on Monday.

Expressing his concerns over Parachinar's tense situation, he said the clashes between two warring groups should not be given sectarian colour.

Faisal Kundi said Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Tori was present there and urged the interior minister and provincial government to take quick action to stop clashes in Parachinar.

He said that the free use of arms and the loss of precious lives during the last few days were painful.