Six killed coach plunges into ravine in Chakwal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Atleast six persons were killed and several others got serious injuries when a passenger coach fell in deep ravine near Ejazabad in Chakwal district on Monday afternoon.

As per details, the rescue 1122 officials said that the coach was carrying passenger was travelling to Choa Saidan Shah when the incident happened which claimed five lives on the spot and injured several.

Meanwhile, rescuers and policemen rushed to the spot and shifted the persons to DHQ hospital Chakwal where seven of injured people said to be critical, electronic channels reported.

According to police the mechanical fault in passenger coach was caused of the accident and further investigation on the incident has been launched.