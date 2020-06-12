Six killed due to suffocation at Khyber district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Six laborers were killed while two others became unconscious due to suffocation in a well caused by smoke emission from a generator at Walomela Dandona area of Jamrud Tehsil of Khyber District on Friday.

According to a report submitted by Rescue 1122, the laborers were busy in work at the well in Jamrud area, suddenly generator emission caused sever suffocation ensuing in instant death of six workers while left two unconscious.

During rescue operation, a staffer of the Rescue team also became unconscious who was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The deceased were identified as Qadeem Khan, Saeed Khan, Muhmmad Ullah, Safeer Khan, Zahoor Khan and Nazar Khan. The bodies were shifted to their respective areas for burial.